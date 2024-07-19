The state weather bureau is still monitoring the two low pressure areas (LPAs) it earlier spotted, which threaten to bring more heavy rains across the country.

In Palawan, the local office of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued Thunderstorm Advisory No. 4 via the Busuanga Radar at 3:20 p.m. today, Friday, July 19, warning residents of moderate to heavy rainshowers, registering between 5.5 to 7.5 liters per square meter per hour, accompanied by lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms.

The areas currently affected include parts of Palawan — specifically Coron, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente, Agutaya, and Cuyo — and a portion of Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro. These conditions are expected to persist for one to two hours and may also impact nearby areas.

Puerto Princesa City is also experiencing rainwshowers due to the effect of the LPAs.

Residents in these areas are urged to take precautionary measures to safeguard against potential hazards such as flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA’s national office said in its issued 24-hour public weather forecast at 4 p.m., also this Friday, that the first LPA was located approximately 385 kilometers west-northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. Simultaneously, another system was spotted roughly 865 kilometers east of the Eastern Visayas region.

These weather systems, influenced by the southwest monsoon, are expected to cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in various regions, including Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani.

Residents in these areas are warned of potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to heavy rainfall.

In contrast, the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, still under the threat of possible moderate to heavy rains leading to similar hazards.

For the rest of Luzon, localized thunderstorms are likely to cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional severe thunderstorms, heightening risks of flash floods and landslides.

Wind conditions will be moderate to strong over the western section of Luzon, blowing from the southwest to southeast, with coastal waters expected to be moderate to rough, ranging from 1.5 to 3.1 meters.

Other areas of the country will see lighter winds, with coastal waters remaining slight to moderate.

