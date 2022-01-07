The state weather bureau said Friday in a forecast that the country will have pleasant weather throughout the day despite the prevailing northeast monsoon and easterly winds.

The northeast monsoon, or amihan, is still affecting Northern Luzon, according to weather expert Robb Gile, while easterlies dominate the rest of the country.

The easterlies wind is the warm breeze coming from the Pacific Ocean causing humid temperature.

“Dahil sa weather systems na ito, inaasahan na magiging maganda ang panahon sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The gale warning is raised over waters of Batanes, Babuyan, and northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

The wave height may reach up to 4.5 meter high which is risky for small sea vessels, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The rest of the Luzon waters and eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao will experience moderate to rough sea conditions.

“Bagama’t walang gale warning na nakataas dito, ibayong pag-iingat sana ang pairalin ng ating mga kababayan na papalaot sa mga lugar na ‘yan. Hangga’t makakaiwas na huwag pumalaot ay huwag na sana pumalaot kahit walang gale warning na nakataas,” he said.

