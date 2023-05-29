The local weather bureau has asked the Department of Science and Technology for a doppler radar that will be able to track rainfall patterns around Puerto Princesa City.

Local chief Sonny Pajarilla of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said their existing doppler radars installed Quezon and Busuanga is not able to predict rainfall scenario in Puerto Princesa City because of their limited range.

“May request na ako for installation sana ng isang Doppler radar na tutok dapat. Kasi ang ating Doppler radars, meron lang tawag diyan na effective range,” he said.

PAGASA earlier said that the radar installed in Busuanga can track high cloud columns, but it cannot effectively record the range of rain until Puerto Princesa.

Compared to Busuanga, the Doppler installed in Quezon can cover parts the city and give accurate readings but it is located on the west coast and is blocked by mountains.

Installing a separate radar on the eastern part of the city can help in anticipating rains at the capital, Pajarilla added.

“Nandito ang sentro ng gobyerno, nandito ang assets ng gobyerno, and yet, kapag may malalakas na ulan, wala tayong rainfall warning. Kasi ayaw din naman natin hulaan habang hindi pa yan bumabagsak. Ang nakakadetect niyan kasi habang hindi pa bumabagsak ay ang Doppler radar,” he said.

