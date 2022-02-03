The state weather bureau said that three weather systems are affecting different parts of the country, but no tropical cyclone formation is expected to occur until the weekend, according to the forecast on Friday.

Benison Estareja, weather specialist, said that the shear line, or the convergence of northeast monsoon and easterlies, is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, particularly over the Bicol region and a large part of Visayas.

While in Mindanao, the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will dissipate within 24 hours and the northeast monsoon, or amihan, will bring scattered rains over the rest of Luzon.

“Magandang balita rin dahil hanggang sa matapos ang weekend ay wala tayong inaasahang bagyo na papasok ng Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

- Advertisement -

According to the regional forecast, the province of Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain due to the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said no gale warning advisory was raised over the country’s seaboards. The waters surrounding the province are at slight to moderate levels, ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

“Wala pa naman tayo gale warning pero asahan pagsapit ng gabi maya hanggang bukas ng madaling-araw ay magtataas tayo ng gale warning dito sa seaboards ng Northern Luzon. Epekto ‘yon ng papalakas na amihan pagsapit ng weekend,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, with moderate to rough seas.

PAGASA added that moderate to strong winds from the northeast direction will prevail over the northern and western sections of Northern Luzon with moderate to rough seas of 1.2 to 3.1 meters. During this time, there will be moderate to strong winds from east to northeast over the rest of Luzon and the eastern parts of Visayas and Mindanao. There will also be rough seas of 1.2 to 3.1 meters in the area.

The intensity of light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas of 0.6 to 2.5 meters.