The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced today, June 2, that the rainy season has officially begun in the country.

PAGASA reported that scattered thunderstorms, Super Typhoon Betty (Mawar), and the southwest monsoon triggered widespread rain across western Luzon and the Visayas in recent days, serving as an indication of the rainy season.

However, the weather bureau cautioned that there may still be intermittent breaks in rainfall events lasting for several days or even weeks.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also closely monitoring the anticipated transition to El Niño in the coming months.

This weather phenomenon could persist until the first quarter of 2024.

El Niño is likely to increase the probability of below-normal rainfall, potentially leading to dry spells and droughts in certain areas. Interestingly, during El Niño, the southwest monsoon might be intensified, resulting in above-normal rainfall in western parts of the country.

In light of these developments, PAGASA advised the public and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures against the impacts of the rainy season.

