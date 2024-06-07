The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has announced the end of the El Niño phenomenon, as conditions in the tropical Pacific have returned to El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral levels.

In a statement issued on June 7, PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando noted a 69% chance of transitioning from ENSO-neutral to La Niña by the third quarter of 2024.

“With these developments, the final advisory for El Niño (2023-2024) is issued and the PAGASA ENSO alert and warning system is now lowered to inactive (ENSO-neutral) while the La Niña Watch remains in effect,” Servando said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is currently affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas, causing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Calabarzon, and Palawan over the weekend.

Residents in these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, caused by localized thunderstorms, with risks of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Wind conditions across the country will be light to moderate, coming from the southwest to south. Coastal waters are expected to be slight to moderate, ranging from 0.6 to 2.1 meters.