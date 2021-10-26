No storms are expected to form inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the next two to three days, and it is closely watching two weather systems beyond the border, one of which is located on the western side of Kalayaan Island, the state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez said the tropical depression near Kalayaan and the tropical storm named “Malou” will have no direct effect on the country’s landmass.



Perez said Malou was estimated at 1,760 kilometers (km) east of Northern Luzon and is moving northward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

While the tropical depression was located at 630 km, west of Kalayaan Islands, Palawan and is moving westward slowly. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Basically, bagyo-free tayo for the next two to three days. Subalit, pansinin natin ang umiiral na amihan, inaasahan pa rin na sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, may kalakasan kaya posibleng ma-maintain ang gale warning or madagdagan pa ang mga lugar na inaasahan natin na maalon hanggang sa napakaalon na karagatan,” he said.

PAGASA has raised a gale warning over the northern seaboards of Northern Luzon including Batanes, Babuyan, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

The water surrounding the province of Palawan is at moderate to rough levels.

Based on the global spectral model, the wind forecast shows that within the next two to three days, Malou will move northward and will not enter PAR. The tropical depression is expected to make landfall over the Vietnam area.

After the official announcement of PAGASA on Monday, the northeast monsoon or Amihan is now prevailing over the larger portion of the Luzon area. As previously explained by PAGASA, the northeast monsoon can be enhanced by the ongoing La Niña.

The northeast monsoon rains could be enhanced that could trigger floods, flash floods, and rain-induced landslides over susceptible areas.