The state weather bureau is continuously monitoring two low-pressure areas (LPAs) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), one of which was positioned west of Puerto Princesa City and caused showers over the province.

According to the weather forecast Wednesday afternoon, the LPA was estimated at 115 kilometers (km) west of Puerto Princesa City as of 3 p.m. It was the LPA that developed Tuesday, November 2, at the eastern side of Surigao city and crossed the Visayas and the Sulu Sea.

“Hindi pa rin inaasahan na magiging bagyo ang LPA na ito, ito ay kikilos pakanluran palabas ng PAR at posibleng malusaw na rin in the next 12 to 24 hours,” weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.

Meanwhile, based on Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 12 of the Mactan Radar issued at 5 p.m., the yellow warning level is raised over El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, and Puerto Princesa. The local weather bureau stated that flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

This information is based on current radar trends and all available meteorological data. The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, monitor the weather condition.

The other LPA was located at 705 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar which remains at the ocean and has no direct effect yet in any country’s landmass. It is less likely to develop as a storm but expected to move westward towards the Bicol area and the eastern Visayas.

The shear line or the tail-end of the cold frontal system is affecting the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas which brings rains over the areas. While the northeast monsoon or Amihan is directly affecting the Luzon area bringing light rains and cold wind.

Aside from two LPAs, the state weather bureau said no other weather disturbances are under monitoring within the boundary of PAR.

“Para sa magiging lagay ng panahon bukas (Thursday) asahan pa rin na maulap at may mga pag-ulan sa Palawan area maging sa Kalayaan islands dulot ng LPA. By tomorrow ay nasal abas na ‘yan ng PAR o posibleng malusaw na,” he said.

The sea conditions will be at moderate to rough levels, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.