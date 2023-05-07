The state weather bureau is continuously keeping an eye on two weather disturbances: the first, located 410 kilometers (km) northwest of Puerto Princesa, is expected to leave the country’s area of responsibility today, while the second, located 965 kilometers (km) east of northeastern Mindanao, is expected to enter this morning.

Contrary to the previous prediction of the LPA near Puerto Princesa turning into a tropical depression, PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said on Sunday morning, May 7, that it is now less probable to occur in the next 24 hours.

In the same timeframe, he also stated that the second low-pressure area has a decreased likelihood of turning into a tropical depression.

He said the easterlies are still dominant over the entire country, which includes Metro Manila, hence it is anticipated that the climate will be warm and humid, with the possibility of sporadic rains, thunder, and lightning due to localized thunderstorms.

“Sa Kalayaan Islands, patuloy na makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat dahil na rin sa location noong low pressure area na nasa loob pa rin ng ating PAR (In Kalayaan Islands, they will continue to experience overcast skies with scattered rain, thunder, and lightning due to the low-pressure area that is still within our PAR),” he said.

PAGASA has not issued any gale warnings for any of the seaboards in the country, indicating that it is secure for maritime journeys to proceed.

