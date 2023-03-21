Summer has officially started in the Philippines.

The warm and dry season is projected to extend through May, following the end of the northeast monsoon, or amihan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Agency (PAGASA).

PAGASA said on Tuesday that recent research indicated a retreat of the high-pressure area in Siberia.

It led to the weakening of northeasterly breezes and an increase in air temperature throughout the majority of the country.

The strengthening of the North Pacific High has resulted in a progressive shift in wind pattern from northeasterly to easterly, explained PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano.

“In the coming months, warmer temperatures are expected, and rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms,” said Malano.

PAGASA urged everyone to take preventive steps to reduce heat stress and optimize daily water use for personal and home purposes.

