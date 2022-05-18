The state weather bureau has declared the start of the rainy season in the country, following extensive rains caused by weather systems.

According to a press release issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday, the presence of a frontal system and the occurrence of severe thunderstorms have caused widespread rains in areas with Type I climate and other parts of the country over the last five days.

During the preceding several days, a southwesterly windflow was also noted, contributing to the season’s beginning criteria throughout the western parts of Luzon and Visayas.

“Intermittent rains, associated with the Southwest (SW) monsoon will start to affect Metro Manila and the western sections of the country. However, breaks in rainfall events (also known as monsoon breaks), which can last for several days or weeks may still occur,” PAGASA stated.

The current La Niña may continue to affect several parts of the country, raising the chances of above-normal rainfall in the following months.

According to the previous climate forum, the La Niña is more likely to last through July.