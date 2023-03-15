PAGASA has announced the end of La Niña, although its effects may still impact the likelihood of above-normal rainfall in the next months.

According to the advisory issued by the state weather bureau, its “lag effect” may bring possible heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides.

La Niña is characterized by unusually cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

“Most of the climate models predict that neutral (neither La Niña nor El Niño) is favored from March through June this year with an increased likelihood of a transition to El Niño (warm phase) thereafter.”

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) estimated at 265 kilometers east northeast of Davao City. It is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours but could still bring rain to Visayas areas.

No gale warning was issued over waters in the country but there is still a possibility of moderate to rough sea conditions over some seaboards, PAGASA added.

