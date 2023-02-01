Employers in Palawan who failed to remit contributions during the pandemic are strongly encouraged to take advantage of Pag-IBIG’s ongoing program to help them settle their obligations without incurring monthly late payment penalties.

Emely Platero, head of the Pag-IBIG provincial branch, stated on Tuesday that as of December 2022, 70 employers in Palawan have begun utilizing the penalty waiver.

She added that the forbearance of penalties will encourage employees to join Pag-IBIG and allow them to take advantage of its benefits, such as access to loans.

“Dahil nga sa nangyaring pandemic, may mga hindi nakakapagbayad, nag-close ng kanilang business pero hindi naman nakapagbayad kay Pag-IBIG. I-activate lang ni employer ang contributions niya, yong mga hindi niya nabayaran at mag-apply siya sa penalty condonation ay mawawala na yong penalties,” she said.

Employers are responsible for registering and remitting their employees’ monthly mandatory Pag-IBIG contributions, which consist of the employee’s contributions and the employer’s counterpart share, she said.

According to the agency’s regulations, the employer who failed to remit the contributions will incur a penalty equal to 1/10 of 1 percent per day of delay on the amount owed, beginning on the first day following the due date and continuing until the date of full settlement.

Through the penalty waiver program, eligible employers may now settle their employees’ unpaid Pag-IBIG contributions without incurring penalties.

Platero explained that Pag-IBIG Palawan sends letters to employers informing them of their inactive contributions and offering them a waiver of the penalty. The majority of the establishments are hotels, tour agencies, and rental agencies, according to Pag-IBIG data.

“Once na ikaw ay nakita namin sa system na hindi ka nagbayad for that period, ibig sabihin ay i-a-assume namin na nag-o-operate ka,” she said.

Platero added that Pag-IBIG will not request contributions from employers who have decided to temporarily or permanently close their businesses during the specified period.

