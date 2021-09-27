The Pag-IBIG Fund Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report (StAR) Awards 2021 for government and private top employers in Palawan will serve as an example for other businesses looking to enhance their payment and contribution records with Pag-IBIG, according to the local branch.

Puerto Princesa Branch officer-in-charge Emely Platero said Monday, September 27, that during the first semester of 2021, the Pag-IBIG Fund recognized the Palawan provincial government, city government of Puerto Princesa, and Palawan Pawnshop operator Eight Under Par as top employers from the Southern Luzon area.

The provincial government and Palawan Pawnshop were previously recognized as top employers during the second semester of 2020.

“Malaking bagay ito sa branch natin, sa Southern Luzon pa lang ay meron tayong eight branches and tatlo lang branches na may recognition—Batangas, Calamba, and Puerto Princesa branch. Ibig sabihin mayroon employer na maganda ang tracking record kay Pag-IBIG and para sa amin ay magiging model ito ng ibang employers,” she said.

“Hindi lahat ay active magbayad, nasa tamang oras nagbabayad so binibigyan natin ng recognition ang mga employer na tapat ang pagbabayad. Nasa oras ang pagbabayad at hindi kulang ang binabayad kay Pag-IBIG. Ang gusto ipakita ni Pag-IBIG na sa magagaling magbayad o mag-handle ng collections para kay Pag-IBIG ay binibigyan natin ng parangal,” she added.

The Pag-IBIG Fund through StAR Awards is recognizing employers all over the country every semester of the year.

Employers are evaluated based on their membership savings collection, the avail of short-term loans, short-term loan collections, and membership level.

Each area is selecting three top employers for government and another set of three top employers for private. Only three branches under the Southern Luzon area including Puerto Princesa were recognized with top employers for the first semester of 2021, she said.

“Malaking bagay kasi ay Pag-IBIG na lahat ng empleyado nila ay pinagbabayad nila ng loans, especially ang loans. Although, may employees na kapag naglo-loan ay hindi nagpapa-deduct sa employers kasi sasabihin naman nila na pwede i-offset sa contribution. Pero itong employers na ito na nag-top, ibig sabihin ay regular talaga nila na kinakaltasan at binabayad kay Pag-IBIG ang collections nila,” she said.

Platero expressed her confidence that the employers recognized will also be included in the StAR Awards for the second semester of the year. She hoped that the recognized employers will maintain their good tracking records in the second semester.

“Feeling ko, confident pa rin ako na mapapasama pa rin sila ron sa mabibigyan ng award by second semester of 2021. Kasi talagang kita naman namin na si Palawan Pawnshop, maaga pa ‘yan nagbabayad na kay Pag-IBIG —first week of the month pa lang nagbabayad na. Same with city government and Palawan provincial government,” she said.