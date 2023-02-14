The Pag-IBIG Puerto Princesa branch reported it had surpassed last year’s target in membership level and savings, attributing such results to the gradual recovery of the tourism industry and the reopening of temporarily closed businesses.

Branch manager Emely Platero said that changes were seen in the reopening of hotels and other businesses that had applied for a permit from the mayor during Business One Stop Shop (BOSS).

The local branch recorded 78, 187 active members, surpassing its target of 59, 928 in 2022. The local branch ranked second in active membership in the country with a 130 percent accomplishment rate. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Pag-IBIG recorded 5,000 active membership losses.

“Ngayong 2022 ay unti-unti na naka-revive ang tourism industry, may ilan hotel na nag-open at may ilan na rin na membership, additional membership natin galing sa hotels. Marami pa na tourism area like El Nido and Coron na kailangan pa namin i-saturate,” she said.

“Yes, marami na ang bumabalik sa atin even dito sa Puerto Princesa. Mas nararamdaman naman natin dito sa Puerto Princesa, nag-participate tayo sa Business One-Stop Shop, marami na sa atin ang nag-renew ng mayor’s permit. Kasi ang policy ni city, once na nag-renew ka ng mayor’s permit, kailangan maging Pag-IBIG member ka,” she added.

Platero added that the two divisions of the Department of Education (DepEd), city and province, have transferred their accounts to the local branch from the regional office in Calapan. The Puerto Princesa branch now has about 11,500 more active members because of their move.

The increase in members also helped get P380.8 million in contributions instead of the P239.327 million that was planned. The typhoon Odette in December 2021 pushed the increase in calamity loan availment in the first quarter of 2022 to 2,914 borrowers, while regular borrowers for the multipurpose loan were 9,123.

The total amount released by Pag-IBIG for borrowers reached P263.424 million, up from the P192.229 million target last year.

In 2023, two towns are expected to fill the list of calamity borrower towns in Pag-IBIG after Culion and Brooke’s Point previously declared a state of calamity due to Paeng damages and flooding.

Puerto Princesa branch targets to lend P262,736 million through multipurpose and calamity loans to 12 and 130 target borrowers, respectively.

It is also aiming to hit P309.072 million in contribution savings from the 69,000 membership target in 2023. Platero hopes that other employers who declared a temporary closure during the height of the pandemic will also reactivate their membership.

“Yong mga registered na sa atin before na nag-close lang, nag-certify sila na temporary close sila, i-activate lang nila ang membership nila. Kasi sa amin naman, once na registered employer or business ka na, na-issue’han ka na ng employer ID number, lifetime na ‘yon. Ang gagawin na lang nila ay reactivate ng kanilang membership,” she said.

