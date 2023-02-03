The Pag-IBIG Puerto Princesa branch is now open for walk-in transactions every Saturday, in addition to its usual five days a week of operation.

Pag-IBIG branches in malls will start to operate on the first Saturday of February. Branch head Emely Platero said that starting February 4, all transactions will be accommodated by their mall branches for those clients who only have free time during weekends.

“Ang mga member na hindi nakakapunta during Monday to Friday ay may chance na sila maka-visit sa office natin during Saturday. Regular transactions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., nandyan ‘yong membership registration, employer registration, receiving of loan applications, claims, verification and of course ang payment natin, as in regular operations,” she said.

The branch will observe the traffic of clients during the experimental operations on Saturday, she added.

In addition to the Saturday extension, Pag-BIG implements the “Sundo” strategy to pick up loan applications from offices during the week to help employees save time.

“Hindi na ‘yong wala silang time na makapunta sa office kaya hindi maka-apply ng loan, itawag lang sa amin ay pupuntahan at kukunin namin,” she added.

