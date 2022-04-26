Twenty-two members of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association, Inc. (SHDA), an alliance of private housing developers, were recently hailed as top-performing real estate developers in the Pag-IBIG Fund Virtual Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report (StAR) for 2021.

The Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report is an annual event conducted by the state-owned Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund in five major regions in the Philippines to recognize the stakeholders, service partners, employers, and top developers for their significant contributions to the continued growth of the Pag-IBIG Fund.

SHDA members Raemulan Lands, Axeia and Basic Housing, Apec Homes, Homemark, Inc., Charles Builders Group of Companies, CenQhomes Development Corporation, 8990 Housing Development Corporation, DDC Land, Inc., and Phinma Properties claimed the top nine spots respectively for Top Developers in the National Capital Region for 2021.

Raemulan Lands is named “best performing loans ratio,” while CenQhomes Development Corporation bagged the “best performing accounts ratio” and “best performing conversion” awards in the NCR.

Included in the North Luzon top developers are Hausland Group (Top 2), Borland Development Corporation (Top 4), 8990 Housing Development Corporation (Top 5), Apec Homes (Top 7), and P.A. Alvarez Properties / Venutres, Inc. (Top 9). 8990 Housing Development Corporation got the “best performing loans ratio” award, while Borland Development Corporation got the “best performing conversion” award.

Meanwhile, Lynville Land Development Corporation, who bagged the “best performing conversion” award, is hailed as the top developer in South Luzon along with Apec Homes (Top 3), Pueblo De Oro Development Corporation (Top 9), and P.A. Alvarez Properties / Venutres, Inc.(Top 10).

SHDA members also dominated the Visayas region with 8990 Housing Development Corporation (Top1), Saekyung (Top 3), Johndorf Ventures Corporation (Top 5), Cebu Land Masters (Top 7), Megacrown Realty and Development (Top 8), and Deo Homes Property and Development Inc. (Top 10). Cebu Land Masters bagged the “best performing loans ratio” award, while Saekyung claimed the “best performing conversion” award.

Finally, 8990 Housing Development Corporation emerged as the top developer in Mindanao along with Johndorf Ventures Corporation (Top 2), VCDU Realty Corporation (Top 3), Davao Joyful Homes Realty Corporation (DJHRC) (Top 5), and Phinma Properties (Top 6). The “best performing loans ratio” award is given to DJHRC.

“I would like to reiterate the commitment and partnership of SHDA with HDMF in the fulfillment of our common goal of providing sustainable, resilient, affordable, and decent housing and communities to improve the lives of Filipinos and support our development goals and objectives,” said SHDA President May Rodriguez during the virtual event.

The event also highlighted the successful efforts in aiding Pag-IBIG Fund members, stakeholders, and the nation to recover from the many challenges that the ongoing pandemic continues to bring.

The fund continues to push measures it undertook last year to assist its members in recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their livelihoods, according to Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti.

“From one banner year to another, we have seen the biggest improvements in our operations and the programs we offer to our members these past five years. We have accomplished all our record-high achievements because our dear stakeholders have always been beside us, always involved in building a better Pag-IBIG Fund for the stakeholders it serves,” said Moti.

Moti added that because they work shoulder to shoulder, they thrive, even amidst a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to reach even greater heights.

“In 2021, our housing loan take-out went up to P97.28 billion. If we add the housing loan interim release worth P3.5 billion, the total housing loan releases reached P100.8 billion last year. Thank you to all of our partner developers for your continued support. As our partner developers become stronger, we become much bigger.” Moti shared.