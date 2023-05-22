Pag-IBIG Fund has honored Puerto Princesa City as one of the “Top Employers of the Year in South Luzon for 2022” award for contributing to efforts of providing Filipino workers the benefits of its savings programs and access to affordable home financing.

Atty. Kerwin Arnold Mawie Palatino, acting city personnel officer, presented the award to Mayor Lucilo Bayron and the employees on Monday morning during the regular flag raising at the city hall.

“Ito yong lahat tayong mga empleyado, nagcocontribute sa Pag-IBIG, at the same time, yong city ay may share doon na ibinibigay. Ni-recognize ang city government, at ang ating mayor dahil tayo ay isa sa mga top [employers] sa South Luzon,” Palatino said.

Mayor Bayron stated that Puerto Princesa earned the award based on its exceptional performance rather than through a nomination or application process.

He expressed his gratitude to the city government employees for their suppor.

“Akalain mo binigyan tayo ng ganyang award, ibig sabihin talagang maganda yong performance natin kung yong Pag-IBIG Fund ang pinag-uusapan. Yong mga empleyado natin, masinop din sa pagbayad, yong city government masipag din na nireremit yong pagbayad,” he said.

“Parang linggo linggo, tumatanggap tayo ng award,” he added.

The award was officially given on May 19 in Alabang, Muntinlupa, during Pag-IBIG Fund’s Stakeholder Accomplishment Report (StAR) event. Palatino received the award for the city government.

Pag-IBIG claimed that 2022 marked their most successful year to date, with Puerto Princesa playing a significant role in their accomplishments, as mentioned among other factors.

