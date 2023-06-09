The Baguio office of leading BPO company Foundever™ (formerly Sitel Group) was honored as a 2022 Top Private Employer in North Luzon in the Pag-IBIG Fund Stakeholder’s Accomplishment Report (StAR).

StAR is an annual event that recognizes top private and public organizations that hugely contributed to Pag-IBIG Fund’s net income target for a year.

Since launching in 2004, Foundever Baguio grew from 200 to nearly 4,000 associates and expanded to four nearby locations, making it the biggest private employer in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The company prides itself of having 44% of its support team members having a tenureship of over 3 years. It also has a 71% promotion rate, the highest in the country.

Present during the awarding were [from left] Pag-IBIG Baguio Branch Manager Corina Joyce Calaguin, Foundever Benefits Supervisor Track Trainee Eleine Gapusan, Pag-IBIG Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta, Foundever Benefits Manager Track Trainee Renante Saturno, and Foundever – North Luzon Fund Coordinator Marjorie Diaz.

