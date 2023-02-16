Pag-IBIG’s local office is working to get more people in the self-employed or “other earning groups” (OEG) to join so that they can take advantage of the benefits it offers.

As per the record of Pag-IBIG Puerto Princesa, the OEG is classified by the organization and individual payor. Pag-IBIG lowered the required monthly contribution or membership savings.

Branch manager Emely Platero said that the local branch recorded 253 payors from the organization and 298 from individual payors. In this sector, you can find market vendors, people who work in transportation, farmers, fishermen, and other self-employed people with similar jobs.

“Ito yong member natin ibig sabihin by organization payor, ibig sabihin yong payment ay through their organization or through their employer. Halimbawa, transport cooperative, payment nila ay through their transport cooperative, 253 members natin,” she said.

The last year’s record of 551 exceeded the target of 336 with a 164 percent accomplishment rate.

For the OEG sector, Pag-IBIG removed the employer counterpart worth P100, the agency explained. The OEG contributed P5.3 million from a P1.8 million target with a 293 percent accomplishment rate.

The agency said that people who join Pag-IBIG will be able to borrow money to help them save their contributions.

