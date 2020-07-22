Pag-IBIG employer remittances down due to pandemic

Officer-in-charge Emily Platero said that out of 4,262 registered establishments as of May 2020, these establishments failed to remit their contributions after their deadline extension of June 30 due to limited access to transportation, retrenchment and closure of some businesses due to effect of pandemic.

Some 135 establishments in Palawan have yet to turn in their remittances of monthly contributions for the lockdown period of March until May, the Pag-IBIG Puerto Princesa branch said.

Platero said that they observed a reduction from their collection on the first semester of the year as they only achieved 94 percent compliance from January to June, compared to 100 percent compliance during the same period last year.

“Isang malaking factor talaga kung bakit hindi nakapag-remit ang employer is ‘yong walang transport. Pangalawa siguro ‘yong closure at ‘yong nag-retrench ‘yong mga employer, ang dami talagang nagtanggalan ng trabaho. Actually, ngayon bumaba kasi 94 percent lang ‘yong collection namin compared to last year na 119 percent,” she said.

“Kung hindi sila nakapag-deduct ng kanilang contributions for the month of March so affected na ‘yon. March, April, May sabihin na natin kung three months na hindi sila nakapag-operate so affected talaga ‘yong three months na ‘yon,” she said.

Pag-IBIG requires establishments to present a certification whether they close their operations or the status of their business.

Platero said that it is necessary for establishments to inform Pag-IBIG if they decide to stop their operations so it will not receive a demand letter.

“Kasi karamihan din ng February collection nila hindi na nabayad ng March. Nag-start tayo ng lockdown ng (March) 17, ‘yong iba don pa lang magbabayad sa period ng end of the month, hindi na umabot. Iyon na rin ang hinabol nila ngayong end of June,” she said.

“Like El Nido, Coron, Busuanga, marami tayong business establishments na nasa tourism industry even Puerto Princesa na talagang hindi makabayad. Like travel agencies, hindi talaga, mga transport van, hindi makabayad dahil walang kita. Affected talaga kami don sa number of payers,” she said.

