PAG-ASA forecasts heavy rains throughout the weekend

Expect heavy rain showers throughout the weekend, as the wind convergence caused by the northeast monsoon and the easterlies continues to affect the Palawan area, according to the local state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local weather specialist Lhiezel Samsona said that the wind convergence will bring rains, thunderstorms, and lightnings.

“May wind convergence kasi o pagpapanalubong ng hangin, ‘yong northeast monsoon and easterlies dito mismo sa Palawan kaya nagkakaroon ng development ng clouds,” she said.

The heavy rainfall with thunderstorm will only experience on Saturday while orographic effect will bring rains on elevated areas like mountains by Sunday.

Due to the volume of rains experienced on Saturday and the previous effect of Auring which turned into low-pressure area (LPA) before it dissipated has increase the rainfall record in Palawan for month of February.

From the average volume of 23.7 millimeter (mm) for February, Palawan has recorded 118.1 mm, which is considered as above normal.

Even PAGASA has no gale warning released over seaboards of Palawan, fishermen should take precautionary measures due to existing thunderstorms.

“Okay lang maglayag pero meron tayong mga thunderstorm so it means, lalo na sa dagat, kapag may thunderstorms ay may biglaan iyang buhos ng ulan at saka biglaang ihip ng hangin. Iyong maliliit na bangka ay pinapayuhan na mag-ingat,” he said.

