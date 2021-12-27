Two S70i Blackhawk helicopters of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) recently exhibited its capability to support humanitarian missions by transporting 28,050 lbs of relief supplies to Odette-affected families in Linapacan, Cagayancillo, and Taytay towns.

The Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) in the city said in a post Monday that the supplies include rice bags, assorted goods, and family food packs for residents who were displaced by Odette as it ravaged Linapacan and Taytay in northern Palawan, as well as Cagayancillo, the province’s easternmost provincial limit.

On December 25, the Blackhawks were transported from Puerto Princesa to Cagayancillo, 290 nautical miles away, some 8,250 lbs of 120 bags of rice, 60 sacks of assorted goods, and 300 family food packs.

PAF personnel bring down rice bags from a Blackhawk in this photo taken in Brgy. Sandoval, Taytay municipality. (Photo from TOW West)

They also delivered a total of 9,900 lbs of relief goods consisting of 60 sacks of rice and 30 sacks of repacked rice to Barangay Sandoval in Taytay municipality.

The PAF air assets conveyed too, the next day, around 9,900 lbs of relief goods consisting (also 60 sacks of rice and 30 sacks of repacked rice) to Linapacan.

“This feat showcases the capability of the Blackhawk helicopter in accomplishing various missions and validated the importance of the modernization of assets of the PAF and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in responding to the challenges of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) in alleviating the suffering of victims of disasters and providing service to the nation,” TOW West said.

The relief operations was conducted through the Tactical Operations Group 7, in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Since typhoon Odette made landfall in Palawan on December 17, several government and non-government agencies, organizations, individuals, and AFP assets have been mobilized to execute relief activities in typhoon-affected communities.

Meanwhile, TOW West also facilitated the turn over of donations from the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (AFPMBAI) to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) of Puerto Princesa December 24.

The said donations include 14 sacks of rice, assorted canned goods, coffee, biscuits and noodles which will be given to the victims of Odette in the city’s northern barangays.