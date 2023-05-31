The Philippine Army Finance Center Producers Integrated Cooperative (PAFCPIC), handed over more than 647,286 seedlings and various farm equipment for the livelihood project of the members of the Samahang Itinatag Bilang Aktibong Tagapagbantay (SIBAT) on Monday, May 28, in Brgy Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan.

P155,620.00 worth of seedlings for various vegetables and equipment such as hoes, pickaxes, shovels, seedbeds, and watering cans will be distributed to various SIBAT farms in the 11 barangays of the Municipality of Rizal

The SIBAT Gulayan Project is an initiative of the 18th Special Forces Company aimed to benefit civilian volunteers, CAFGUs, and rebel returnees.

The 18th SFC underscored that the aim of this livelihood project is to provide additional income opportunities for the indigenous communities, improve their conditions, and address the root causes of poverty.

About Post Author