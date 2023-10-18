Over 19,000 residents in two towns in southern Palawan have benefited from various services provided during the four-day “All-In-One Bayanihan” community outreach initiative by the Philippine Air Force, Go Share Foundation, and other partners.

This number includes the indigenous Tau’t Batu and Pala’wan communities in the towns of Rizal and Quezon, respectively, said Wednesday by Brigadier General Erick Escarcha, the commander of Tactical Operations Wing West (TOWWest).

Escarcha said Go Share, which was actually founded in Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan town, has estimated that the bayanihan outreach spent nearly P5 million to cover the cost of bringing medical and dental services to indigent residents in the two municipalities.

“We’re still in high spirits because of this bayanihan community outreach. People in the two towns were very happy to have been served because they’ve been longing for it—naging helpful ito kasi yong mga target areas natin, wala naman silang sapat na doktor,” he said.

Among those who availed of the bayanihan services at the covered court in Barangay Ransang, Rizal, were children accompanied by their mothers. (Photo from the Tactical Operations Wing West)

“Yong number noong patients na na cater nitong activity, sobrang dami. With the number of doctors na nadala namin sa mga lugar, na-accommodate talaga lahat,” he added, noting that what the municipal government might achieve in a year was accomplished in just a few days.

Among the services received by the residents in Quezon and Rizal were free medical consultations for children, the elderly, and pregnant women; eye consultations and operations; circumcision and other minor surgeries; dermatology and dental consultations; tooth extraction; and free haircuts.

The residents, particularly the indigenous Pala’wan and Tau’t Batu communities, also received various donations such as medicines and vitamins, water filters from Waves for Water, and canned goods and milk from Century Pacific Food Inc.-RSPo.

In addition to the distribution of two truckloads of apparel, footwear, and slippers contributed by Natasha and other national and local benefactors, the National Book Store Foundation Inc. furnished school supplies to 46 schools.

The local government of Quezon, under the leadership of Mayor Joselito Ayala, and the town of Rizal, led by Mayor Norman Ong, expressed their gratitude, along with their residents and neighboring communities, for the assistance and services received from the PAF, Go Share Foundation, and other volunteer organizations and individuals.

The bayanihan’s implementation was also highlighted by the Tribal Summit & Games in Rizal led by the 18th Special Forces Company of the Philippine Army under the leadership of Captain Jefferson Nobleza.

The “All-In-One Bayanihan” initiative also received support from Lieutenant Colonel Isagani Quiming, the commander of Tactical Operations Group 7 (TOG 7) of the Philippine Air Force qnd Noel Gonzalez of Go Share Foundation.

It also had the involvement of Jenel Joy Torres from the town of Rizal and Michael Ventura from the town of Quezon, TSgt. Liezel Eranista as the main PAF coordinator; members of the Joint Task Group South, and all military units in Palawan under the leadership of Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of the Western Command.