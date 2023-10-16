Medical teams from the Philippine Air Force and Go Share came to the aid of a Tau’t Batu mother who had initially intended to seek prenatal consultation at the “All-In-One Bayanihan” community outreach project but ended up giving birth on October 14.

With the swift response of the medical teams, alongside the personnel from the local health facility in the area, a healthy baby boy was born, and was named “Jeffrey Noelle” in honor of the founder of the Go Share Foundation, Noel Gonzalez.

Philippine Air Force (PAF) 1st Lt. Lady Stephanie Bernardo stated on Monday that volunteer doctors from Go Share also extended financial assistance to 24-year-old Tau’t Batu mother Nida Orot, and her husband Jeffrey of Sitio Mabudis, Barangay Ransang, Rizal, to meet the needs of their newborn baby.

“Nagpa checkup siya during the All-In-One Bayanihan, then doon nalaman na 5cm na siya and manganganak na po. Pati gender ng baby ay doon lang din nalaman dahil hindi siya nakaka pagpa checkup,” Bernardo said told Palawan News.

The “All-in-One Bayanihan” outreach program was conducted by the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) and Tactical Operations Group 7 (TOG 7) of the Philippine Air Force (PAF), in collaboration with the Go Share Foundation, Joint Task Group South, and all military units in Palawan under the Western Command (WESCOM) from October 12 to 15, 2023.

The program took place in the towns of Quezon and Rizal in Palawan, benefiting thousands of Palaweños, including the indigenous Pala’wan and Tau’t Batu communities.