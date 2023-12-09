A light lift aircraft of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) encountered a minor incident on Saturday morning at Puerto Princesa City airport when it skidded off the runway and ended up in the grassy area.

The incident, which happened around 9:30 a.m. to the NC212i aircraft of the PAF, was confirmed by Brigadier General Erick Escarcha, the wing commander of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOWWest).

“It’s a minor incident—nag-skid yong aircraft papunta sa grassy portion. Agad rin na nag-conduct ng precaution ang mga piloto, they shutdown the aircraft at wala namang nadamay na properties. Kumbaga yong eroplano parang lumabas lang sa sidewalk ng kalsada,” Escarcha said.

Escarcha stated that the aircraft was carrying only its two pilots and three crew members, without any civilian passengers, and that none of them were injured.

The NC212i aircraft, he said, is used for various air operations, including troop and cargo transport, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and maritime patrols, and is capable of taking off and landing even in unpaved runways.

It is now at the Antonio Bautista Air Base and is fully operational.