The trough of tropical storm Paeng affects the region of Mimaropa and will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the province of Palawan, said Thursday’s forecast.

According to the latest weather bulletin, the region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the extension of tropical storm Paeng. It was estimated at 510 kilometers (km) east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, and is slowly moving southwestward.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It added that the rains may bring possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) no. 1 is raised over Luzon in areas of the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, Saglay, San Jose, Tigaon, Ocampo, Iriga City, Buhi, Nabua, Bato, Balatan, Bula, Baao, Pili, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Naga City, Milaor, Minalabac, San Fernando, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman), Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island.

It is also raised in Visayas over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo).

According to the PAGASA forecast, light to moderate rain, with periods of heavy rain, is possible over Mimaropa from early morning to early evening on Friday. Based on the latest track, Wind Signal No. 4 is likely to be raised as the highest wind signal in case Paeng gets strong enough to be a typhoon.

In the next 24 hours, the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring strong winds with gusts that reach gale-force strength to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Quezon, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern parts of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

It will move southwestward or west-southwestward within six hours before turning generally west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea through Sunday while moving towards the central or southern portion of Luzon. It may further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea.

It is forecast to reach a severe tropical storm category within 24 hours and may intensify into a typhoon by Saturday. It is not impossible that the storm will get stronger quickly in the next 72 hours, PAGASA said.

