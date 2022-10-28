Tropical Storm Paeng is now forecast to make landfall or pass close to Northern Samar Friday night, the weather bureau said.

Paeng is also likely to traverse the Bicol region late Friday through Saturday, added the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It is forecast to reach the severe tropical storm category within 12 hours.

It was last tracked 180 km. east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains hoisted over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Cabiao, San Isidro, Pe), Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit), the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas) Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa)

These areas will experience winds that may reach gale-force strength.

On the other hand, TCWS No. 1 has been hoisted over Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, City of Santiago, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig), Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia), La Union, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and the rest of Nueva Ecija.

Also under TCWS No. 1 are Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, and the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag), Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan)

Strong winds will prevail in these areas.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains prevailed over Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are still possible over Quezon, Mimaropa, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of the Visayas.

CAAP airports

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the effects of Paeng, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced Friday that airports it operates have begun implementing precautionary measures.

To prevent damage, authorities at the Bicol International Airport have already assessed the facility. Airports where some domestic flights were canceled distributed food packs, according to CAAP.

Airports in Bulan, Sorsogon, Daet, Virac, Iloilo, Bacolod-Silay, Kalibo, Antique, and Roxas were operational.

While administrative work was suspended in airports located in Marinduque, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Tacloban, the operations personnel remained in their posts.

The CAAP, meanwhile, said Cotabato Airport’s passenger terminal building incurred no damage. (PNA)

