The former Severe Tropical Storm Paeng killed at least 121 persons across the country, with 92 confirmed so far by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its update on Wednesday, the agency said 61 deaths were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 28 in Western Visayas, and three in Soccsksargen.

Still under validation are reports of 29 dead – 12 in Calabarzon; five in Eastern Visayas; four in Zamboanga Peninsula; two each in Central Visayas and Mimaropa; one each in Central Luzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Cordillera.

The number of injured persons stands at 103 with 65 confirmed hurt.

Meanwhile, 36 persons were reported missing, with 28 validated.

About 927,822 families or 3,180,132 persons were affected by the weather disturbance in almost all regions, some of them still housed in evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure in Regions 1, 2, Cordillera, Mimaropa, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 was placed at PHP897 million. (PNA)

About Post Author