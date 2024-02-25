Senator Robin Padilla and his wife, actress and online seller Mariel Padilla, apologized after netizens criticized her gluta drip session in her husband’s Senate office.

Mariel’s picture of her beautification session in the Senate went viral after netizens condemned it, arguing that using her husband’s public office for her beauty regimen was improper, especially since she is not a Senate employee.

Statements regarding the controversy indicated that Robin clarified Mariel had no ill intentions, aiming solely to advocate for “good looks and good health.”

“No intention of disrespect,” he said.

“My wife loves to promote good looks and good health,” pahayag niya umano sa Viber group ng mga media sa Senado.

Mariel, who has since removed the controversial photo, also issued an apology through her TikTok. On February 23, she conducted a live-selling session with her friend Grace Lee.

Before initiating their sales, she recounted the tale of her viral gluta-drip session in the Senate. She clarified that her visits to her husband’s office are infrequent, and on that particular day, her presence was in support of the Eddie Garcia Bill.

“So, ako po, I don’t naman always go to the Senate, minsan lang po ako nagpupunta doon,” she said. “It just so happened na I was there for the… I was there kasi I was supporting the Eddie Garcia Bill.”

The actress provided additional clarifications, yet, in conclusion, she extended an apology to individuals upset by her conduct within the Senate.

“Kung sa tingin ninyo mali, o masama, o na-offend kayo dun sa ginawa ko, sorry po,” Mariel said.

“Pero ako, naglagay lang ako ng bitamina sa katawan. And it was 9 o’clock ng gabi, nung ginawa ko yun, after office hours po,” she added.