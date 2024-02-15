Senator Robin Padilla has introduced Senate Bill (SB) 2547, named the Mohammad Said Act, in response to cases of individuals detained due to mistaken identity.

Pointing out the plight of 62-year-old Mohammad Maca-antal Said, who suffered arrest in 2003 and was released on February 7, Padilla aims to rectify injustices through legislative measures.

In his bill filed on Tuesday, Padilla emphasizes the need to ensure higher compensation for those deprived of liberty. He proposes that individuals detained due to mistaken identity should receive compensation commensurate with the duration of their imprisonment or detention.

“This representation proposes to ensure that any person unjustly detained or deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity shall be compensated based on the period of imprisonment or detention,” his bill stated.

Padilla’s bill seeks to revisit Republic Act (RA) 7309, which established a Board of Claims under the Department of Justice for victims of imprisonment or detention, among others. He advocates for an increase in the compensation awarded by this board, citing the inadequacy of current provisions to address the gravity of arrests.

While acknowledging the state’s obligation to uphold constitutional rights, Padilla underscores the occurrence of errors in arrests and detentions by law enforcement agencies. Citing an ABS-CBN News investigative report from 2015 documenting wrongful arrests, he stresses the urgency of legislative action to address failures.

Furthermore, Padilla references Supreme Court rulings affirming the illegality of detaining individuals due to mistaken identity, highlighting the need for legal reforms to prevent injustices.

His proposed amendments to RA 7309 include expanding eligibility for claims to encompass victims of mistaken identity and increasing compensation to a minimum of ₱10,000 per month of detention.

To ensure funding for compensation claims, Padilla proposes allocating a portion of the net income from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and proceeds from military camp dispositions by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

He also suggested earmarking a portion of filing fees from civil cases to establish a Victim Compensation Fund administered by the DOJ.

In a video, Padilla expressed gratitude to Western Mindanao Command for helping in the release of Said.

Said also went to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to personally thank Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. on February 13.

“Malaki ang bahaging ginampanan ng AFP sa paglaya ni tatay Said dahil sila ang unang naglabas ng katunayan na si tatay Said ay biktima lamang ng mistaken identity,” Padilla said.