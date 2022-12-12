Manny Pacquiao displayed vintage boxing on Sunday, outpointing Korean opponent DK Yoo in a six-round exhibition fight at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea.

The anticipated showdown between boxing’s only eight-division world champion and the YouTube sensation quickly became a one-sided affair when Pacquiao unleashed his brilliance and eventually prevailed by unanimous decision.

The “Korean Bruce Lee” resorted only to straights and was already running short by the fourth round.

In the final round, Pacquiao sent Yoo to the canvas but the Korean, standing about five inches taller at 5-feet-10 and younger by a year, made the eight-count.

The exhibition bout was divided into six rounds of two minutes each, instead of the usual three, and will not reflect on Pacquiao’s legendary win-loss-draw record of 62-8-2.

Thirty nine of his 62 victories were by knockouts.

Pacquiao, who turns 44 on Dec. 17, fought for the first time since August 2021 when he failed to regain his World Boxing Association welterweight title from Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He announced his retirement the following month and pursued the presidency.

The former congressman and senator previously said he will use his earnings to build houses for the poor and the homeless in his Pacman Villages in General Santos City and Sarangani provinces. (PNA)

