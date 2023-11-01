Taytay Bishop Broderick Pabillo has highlighted the profound importance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day, emphasizing their status as sacred observances. These days are regarded as holy due to their profound spiritual and religious significance within the Christian tradition.

In an interview with Radyo Veritas, Pabillo stressed that these days should be regarded as “holy” due to their deep spiritual and religious significance within the Christian tradition.

He said All Saints Day, a day dedicated to the memory of saints, is followed by All Souls Day, a time to remember departed loved ones in prayer.

“Ang halloween ay hindi selebrasyon ng katatakutan. Dress like saints and emulate them. Isabuhay natin ang kanilang mga halimbawa, yan ang tunay na pagdiriwang sa All Saints’ Day,” Pabillo said.

“Tulad ng pag-alala natin sa mga banal, sa All Souls Day naman alalahanin natin ang ating mga yumaong kaanak, ipagdasal natin ang kanilang kaluluwa. Dapat magtipon ang mga pamilya para gunitain ang mga masayang alaala ng kanilang namayapang mahal sa buhay,” he added.

Pabillo stressed that remembering the departed should be solemn and reminded those visiting the cemeteries to avoid noises and party-like celebrations.

Chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Catechesis and Catholic Education (CBCP-ECCCE), Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao, echoed Pabillo’s sentiments and provided a reminder to the faithful.

He emphasized that these celebrations symbolize the belief in the hope of eternal life, underscoring the idea that “we are all heaven-bound.”

In this statement, Mangalinao reinforces the message of hope and eternal salvation associated with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, conveying the idea that these observances serve as a reminder of the ultimate spiritual journey toward heaven for all believers.

“All Saints Day celebration is a reminder that we are all heaven-bound. We are children of God, and where God is, we shall be. This is the day we celebrate the feast of all saints, known and unknown, popular and unpopular, famous and not so famous, but all of them have lived heroic lives,” he said

“When they said yes to God’s will, they have given their all—time, talents, and treasure—all the days of their lives, in all ways for always with immense joy and passion,” he added

He also encouraged believers to seek the intercession of the saints and to strive to become better followers of Christ, both on Earth and in the afterlife.