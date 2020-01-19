P75M road in Sabang, Puerto Galera inaugurated

The recently inaugurated Sabang Road in Puerto Galera. (Photo courtesy of PIA)

The inauguration of the road project was led by House of Representative Paulino Salvador “Doy” Leachon, Puerto Galera Mayor Rocky Ilagan, Vice Mayor Marlon Lopez, and Provincial Board Member Aleli Casubuan witnessed by other municipal and barangay officials and other private stakeholders.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – Local officials inaugurated recently the P75-million Sabang Road in Puerto Galera, one of the region’s popular sea, sun, and sand destinations.

The inauguration of the road project was led by House of Representative Paulino Salvador “Doy” Leachon, Puerto Galera Mayor Rocky Ilagan, Vice Mayor Marlon Lopez, and Provincial Board Member Aleli Casubuan witnessed by other municipal and barangay officials and other private stakeholders.

“The P75 million infra project is considered to be the most important tourism development project to date in the first district of the province,” said Congressman Paulino Salvador “Doy” Leachon.

The concreting of Sabang Road is expected to provide a much-needed boost to local tourism development by improving access to other community-based tourism sites.

Puerto Galera is famous for its many pocket beaches, snorkeling, yachting, and excellent diving spots. The area is a UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve. (LC/PIAMimaropa/Calapan)

Related