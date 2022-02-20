Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor in a recent meeting disclosed that a P70M ‘Liwasan ng Mamamayan’ tourism project will be constructed this year in the province.

The governor said this is a vast tourism project anchored to the goals being promoted by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to relieve the needs of Mindoreños from the severe effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor, the groundbreaking ceremonies for the said project will be held within the month of February. The location of the project is just adjacent to the Provincial Capitol Building.

The local chief executive said the project is not only intended for the tourism industry, but it is also for the ’emotional aspect’ that COVID-19 severely affected people has experienced in the community.

Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) implements policies, programs, and other tourism infrastructure projects of the Department of Tourism (DoT). Through TIEZA COO Mark Lapid, the project was granted to Oriental Mindoro and to other beneficiaries of the project that will help rise from the effect of the pandemic.

In front of the Provincial Capitol with a 5,000 sq. m. land area, the ‘Liwasan ng Mamamayan’ which will serve as People’s Park and Public Plaza will rise this year.

The tourism site would serve as a tourist attraction in Calapan City in particular and aims to help ease individuals who are experiencing depression and despair in life.

The project, according to the governor, is a unique one because of its having first-ever dancing fountain with colorful reflections of lights that would invigorate visitors for them to relax.

The Liwasan is the second big project of the provincial government that would give vitality to the tourism industry in the entire province of Oriental Mindoro, according to the governor. (LTC/PIA-OrMin)