P300-M allotted for displaced teachers under Bayanihan 2

A total of P300 million in subsidies and allowances have been allotted for displaced teachers and non-teaching personnel under the newly-enacted Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday.

“Sa mga gurong nagtatanong, mayroon pong ayuda na nakalaan sa inyo. Ito po ay P300 million na subsidies at allowances,” he said during a virtual presser.

Roque said beneficiaries also include part-time faculty members from both private and public schools as well as those in state universities and colleges.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week signed into law the Bayanihan 2 which would fund the country’s response against coronavirus disease.

Aside from the cash assistance to displaced teachers, Bayanihan 2 also provides PHP600 million cash aid to qualified students in public and private schools affected by the quarantine measures.

According to the Department of Education, 748 out of 14,435 private schools nationwide are not operating for the school year 2020-2021, affecting some 3,233 teachers and 40,345 learners as of Sept. 9. (PNA)