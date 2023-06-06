A person transporting drums of smuggled diesel fuel was apprehended Sunday, June 4, in a joint operation by law enforcement units conducted at the Abanico Yacht Club in Barangay San Pedro.

The suspect, identified as Mitra Tanjalani, a resident of Brgy. Mangsee in Balabac, was apprehended for carrying approximately 40 drums of smuggled diesel fuel on his motor launch boat, ML KR Express.

Personnel from the Naval Forces West, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) also seized the suspect’s boat and a compressor with an estimated market value of P3.7 million.

The seized contraband, along with the other confiscated items, will be handed over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Tanjalani is currently in the custody of the PCG in Puerto Princesa City.

