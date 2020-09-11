P16 million bounty awaits informants on raid of NPA lair

Brigadier General Nestor Herico (standing left), commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, shows PTF ELCAC director for peace and order program Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta the different high-powered guns and ammunition recovered from the encounter in Barangay Mainit, Brooke's Point.

Brigadier General Nestor Herico, commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), explained that the reward will be processed according to the system developed by the armed forces.

Over P16 million in reward awaits the informant, or informants, who helped government forces track down the key New People’s Army (NPA) leaders who were eventually killed during a raid of their camp in Brooke’s Point on September 3, according to provincial military officials.

According to the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC), the amount is the total bounty placed on the heads of the rebel personalities — P6.1 million for Noel Siasico, alias Celnon, front operational command of the rebels; P4.5 million for Andrea Rosal, alias Naya, secretary of Kilusang Larangang Guerilla (KLG)-Palawan and daughter of former CPP spokesperson Roger Rosal, and P5,450,000 million for Bonifacio Magramo, alias Boywan, secretary of the SRMA-GU 4E of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC).

“There will be a process because this is the system, there will be procedures and documentation needed in the claiming of reward,” Gen. Herico said.

He said that the reward will be fully given to the individual who gave information that led to the success of the military operation.

Herico also assured that the amount will be totally given to the informant and not to the operating forces involved.

“More often the recipient of the reward is the informant that led to the successful accomplishment of the neutralization of the target personalities. But if you’re going to ask me if this will go to the operating elements, to the AFP, to the marines, no. It will solely go to the informant,” he said.

“They (committee for reward system) will have to investigate the incident and find out which informants and which personnel is responsible for the success of the operation,” Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta, PTF ELCAC director for peace and order program added.

At the press conference, the 3MBde also presented the recovered items from the encounter.

The encounter resulted in the death of the three top officials and two others — Rona Jane Manalo, alias Ka Amir, and a certain Ka RJ.

