With the resumption of the celebration of Baragatan Festival, one of the most awaited highlights of the activity is the Search for Mutya ng Palawan 2022 where beauty queens from municipalities vie for the crown on June 22 at the Palawan Events Center of the provincial capitol.

To qualify for the pageant, interested participants must be 18-24 years old, at least six months resident of the municipality she will represent and must submit a notarized certification from the barangay, birth certificate, certified copy of school registration, or certificate of employment if not presently residing from her municipality. candidates must also be able to speak any tribal dialect in Palawan.

Prizes awaiting this year’s candidates are P1oo,oo for the Mutya ng Palawan grand winner, while Mutya ng Palawan Tourism will receive P75,000; Mutya ng Palawan South and North will receive P50,000 each; the First runner-up will get P30,00 and the other five finalists will receive P15,000.

Non-winners will also receive P10,000 consolation prize while minor awards include: Best in Festival Wear – P20,000.00; 1st Runner-up – P10,000.00; 2nd Runner-up – P5,000.00; Best in Talent – P15,000.00; Best in Gown – P15,000.00; Best in Swim Wear – P15,000.00; and Ms. Congeniality – P10,000.00.

- Advertisement -

Applications, including required documents may be submitted to Lino Concerman at the Provincial Tourism Office, provincial capitol. Deadline of submission is on June 10.

For more details, please contact Ms. Ms. Leonila R. Baga at 09369044049 Conserman at 09196688466 and 09165792505.