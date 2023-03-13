A video of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Arnell Ignacio went viral on Tiktok as he stormed into the office of an employment agency that hung up on him during an interview over the Wanted sa Radyo program.

Fuming in disappointment, Ignacio went straight to the office of the Philco Human Resource Services Corp. agency to call out its staff.

“Akala nyo hindi ako seryoso? Susugurin ko kayo talaga. Wala naman kayong problema eh. Nagbigay kayo ng problema ngayon,” he said.

The staff at Philco said that the number called by the program was an old one, which made Ignacio even more disappointed and angry.

When Ignacio asked the staff to call the agency’s owner, they said that they only contact the operator via messenger and do not have load credits to make a phone call.

“So kung may emergency na ganito anong saysay ninyo? Wala? Napakahirap pang hanapin ng building nyo. Tagong tago. Akala nyo siguro hindi ko kayo pupuntahan, ano? Ay matiyaga ako sa ganito,” he said.

Ignacio also found out that the agency doesn’t have the contact details of the employer who was the subject of the complaint.

Ignacio was upset by what happened and promised to look into how legal the recruitment agency was.

“Alam nyo sa susunod kayo tinawagan kayo ng OWWA, wag na wag kayong magbababa [ng telepono] bibigyan ko kayo ng problema,” he warned.

