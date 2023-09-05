The Office of the Vice President (OVP) defended its decision to establish a separate security group from the Presidential Security Group (PSG), stating that the Commission on Audit (COA) did not raise any objections during its regular audit.

“The Commission on Audit found no adverse findings regarding the creation of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG),” stated the OVP.

In June 2022, Duterte initiated the formation of the VPSPG to operate independently from the President’s security detail.

“The VPSPG will be solely responsible for providing all future Vice Presidents with necessary security and protection. This essential task will be carried out even in situations where the President and Vice President have a strained or broken relationship due to political differences—a concern that arose during the previous administration,” the statement explained.

Currently, aside from serving as Vice President, Duterte holds positions as the concurrent Secretary of Education, Co-Vice Chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC, and President of the Southeast Asia Ministers Education Organization.