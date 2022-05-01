The regional office of the labor department said around 920 local and foreign employment opportunities will be available to Palaweños during a Labor Day job fair today, May 1, at the Robinsons Place Palawan mall.

The job fair, held in honor of Labor Day, or Araw ng mga Manggawa, aims to assist in reducing the 9.5 percent unemployment (equal to 12,000 people) and 16.2 percent underemployment rates in Palawan, according to DOLE regional director Naomi Lyn Abellana.

It’s dubbed “Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan Jobs and Business Fair” and will last all day to serve Palawan job seekers.

“We only have a 90.5 employment rate, more or less the unemployment rate in Palawan is 10 percent. That is too big for an economy that is only a province. Meaning to say, 16.2 of the 90.5 percent are people who are willing to work or get another job because these persons under the underemployment are persons working less than 40 hours a week,” Abellana said.

Customer sales representative, courier, enumerator, statistical researcher, sales agent, service crew, forestry helper, heavy equipment operator, housekeeping, stevedore, merchandiser or salesperson, team supervisor, and unit manager are among the top vacancies at the job fair.

Two certified employment organizations are also bringing 64 jobs available to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Cleaners, salespeople, waiters, and nurses are among the most in-demand positions.

“We make sure that we bring several companies so the job seekers will have choices of jobs in one setting because we are now bringing different employers, different establishments in one setting. Making it for the job seekers to find jobs, cheaper for themselves,” she added.

Various government agencies, such as the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), will be present at the job fair to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in need of assistance.

There are also representatives from the Professional Regulation Commission, Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Pag-IBIG, and Bureau of Internal Revenue to discuss taxes.