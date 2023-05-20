Over 900 farmers from the towns of Narra, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Quezon, and Rizal were registered as beneficiaries in the agricultural livelihood program of 2nd District representative Jose Chaves Alvarez, according to his office.

The program, in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under the Enhanced National Greening Program, aims to provide modern and additional knowledge on fruit tree cultivation.

Alvarez believes that this initiative will contribute to the livelihood of the local residents while reforesting and cultivating the mountains and forests in the southern part of the province.

Earlier this month, farmers from the towns of Quezon and Rizal in Palawan’s 2nd District underwent a free livelihood training program.

Alvarez has also distributed seedlings of high-value crops to be planted, including Jackfruit, Durian, Sweet Pomelo, and Longkong Lansones.

The recipient farmers are all residents of the municipalities within the 2nd district and have designated areas for cultivation. They must also belong to registered People’s Organizations. As mandated by the DENR, it is necessary to establish organizations registered with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as part of the program’s requirements.

About Post Author