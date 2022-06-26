The City Tourism Department’s (CTD) standards and services division reported that over 800 tourism-related enterprises (TREs) have obtained their business licenses requirements as of June 21.

The division said the TREs that have so far complied are 174 restaurants, 167 accommodations, and 140 local tour guides.

The CTD said it is continuously monitoring the operations of the TREs to ensure they are compliant to global standards.

“Ibig sabihin ng compliant ay sila yong mga legal–na sila ay pupuwedeng mag-operate dahil pumasok sila talaga sa tourism standards. In a way, to help them, ay amin silang talagang ipro-promote,” CTD chief Demetrio Alvior said.

- Advertisement -

“Marami na ang nagtatanong sa amin – ‘Papaano po ba ma-promote? Papaano po ba ma-promote ang aming mga negosyo, lalo’t higit yong nasa tourism industry?’ Madali lang. Kung kayo ay TRE, maaari kayong kumuha ng inyong permit, at ayusin lang ninyo lahat ng dokumento,” Alvior added, assuring that they’ll be included in the CTD’s promotional campaigns.

The TREs in Puerto Princesa is monitored in accordance with City Ordinances Nos. 478 and 495, which guide them in delivering exceptional services to tourists in accordance with international benchmarks.