Residents of Puerto Princesa City once again flocked to a mangrove area in Barangay Iwahig at the break of dawn to plant 7,793 mangrove seedlings in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The annual mass planting event called “Love Affair with Nature” aims to restore a denuded area in Iwahig.

This year’s activity was conducted in a 5,000-hectare mangrove forest in Sitio Soliman, where personnel of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office prepared mangrove propagules from seven different species that include Tabigi, Dungon, Tangal, Bani, Pototan.

Initiated by the city government in 2023, it is being pushed in the area to become a lifetime commitment of residents.

Before the mangrove planting activity, Mayor Lucilo Bayron officiated the wedding of 118 couples, which also serves as regular activity of the program. The couples are obliged to plant mangrove seedlings as part of their exchange of vows after which, they receive gifts from the city government.

Bayron thanked the residents of the city for their continued support to the event that embraces nature, which he said is vital to the environmental programs of the city government.

He reminded participants of the activity the important role that mangroves play in the ecosystem and environmental protection.

“Hindi lahat ng syudad, munisipyo o probinsya ay may bakawanan at napakaswerte ng Puerto Princesa dahil dito sa atin ay medyo malawak pa ang ating bakawanan. Mahalaga ang bakawanan dahil ito ay tirahan ng iba’t-ibang uri ng mga hayop, ibon, insekto, halaman at mga yamang-dagat. Ito din ay napakahalaga dahil ito ay nakakatulong sa pagpigil ng erosion at para makapigil ng storm surge,” Bayron explained.

“Maliban dyan, ito rin ay nursery ng yamang-dagat dahil dyan nangingitlong ang mga isda at iba pang yamang-dagat. Dyan nagsisimula ang buhay nila, he said, adding that the province of Palawan and the City of Puerto Princesa has big contributions to the country’s economy.

Aside from planting propagules, mangrove seedlings were also potted to produce propagules that will be planted in the future editions of Love Affair.

“Ito rin ang pagpaparamdam ng mamamayan ng lungsod ng kanilang pagmamahal sa kalikasan. Maipagmamalaki natin sa buong mundo na kung kalikasan ang pag-uusapan, siguradong kasama natin ang mamamayan ng Puerto Princesa,” Bayron said.