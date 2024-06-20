Over 70,000 families in the MIMAROPA region have received livelihood assistance under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) from 2011 to 2023.

Leonardo Reynoso, Regional Director for the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) Field Office in Mimaropa said these numbers do not include the separate financial assistance provided for families of Indigenous Peoples (IPs).

He said that aside from assisting more than 70,000 families under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), their office also allocated P 110 million for IP beneficiaries in Mimaropa.

“May separate fund na ipinamamahagi ang DSWD para sa pangkabuhayan ng mga kapatid nating katutubo na benepisyaryo ng 4Ps sa pamamagitan ng Enhanced Support Services Intervention (…) As of May 2024, meron nang 4,399 individual IPs ang nakapagsumite ng proposal na nagkakahalaga ng P 45 million,” Reynoso said.

He stated that the livelihood assistance for the IPs and their families will be distributed by July this year.

The Enhanced Support Services Intervention (ESSI) is an intervention program by the DSWD which aimed to provide assistance to those IPs in far-flung areas and those who were relatively homeless. The assistance included both financial and institutional support, as it would serve as a way for IPs to start alternative livelihoods, income generating projects, seminars, small-scale community projects, or alternative family homes (AFH) which gives subsidies for those who were qualified beneficiaries.