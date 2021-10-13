More than 6,000 individuals living in the southern municipalities of Palawan were evacuated from their homes due to floods brought about by Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” this week.

A total of seven towns – Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Quezon, Sofronio Española, Rizal, and Bataraza – and 35 barangays were affected by the typhoon, according to provincial disaster officials.

As of the 9 a.m. briefer by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), 433 families, or 1,903 individuals, in the southern towns have already returned to their homes. However, 1,041 families, or 4,177 individuals, were still staying in their town evacuation centers.

The evacuees were given food packs, hygiene kits, and other relief goods by municipal and provincial disaster officials. The PDRRMO also stated that tents were set up for the evacuees. Several concerned groups and private entities have also launched their own donation drives for the benefit of the victims.

The death toll is still at four people, including one five-year-old child, as of the latest update, while five are still reported missing (four in Narra, one in Rizal). The four deceased persons were residents of Narra.

The PDRRMO also reports 94 houses damaged by the flooding. 44 houses (8 in Quezon, 36 in Narra) were said to have been totally damaged, while 50 houses in Narra were reported to be partially damaged. Other damaged property includes 11 bancas and 11 animals.