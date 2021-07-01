Over 500,000 vaccinated at SM Supermalls in partnership with LGUs

SM Supermalls has vaccinated over 500,000 people across 56 of its malls, marking another milestone in its multi-mall vaccination drive in collaboration with different local governments throughout the country to provide perfect venues for their immunization programs against COVID-19.

According to a news release issued by the company’s local public relations office, SM Supermalls has assisted in the vaccination of 536,555 people, with 103,684 of them completing their necessary two doses. Among those vaccinated are 10,512 SM workers and 3,451 tenant and agency partners.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in our country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as more Filipinos are getting vaccinated and more than 8 million doses have been administered. In just two days, we were able to inoculate more than 40,000 individuals. We are one with the government in building vaccine confidence, sustaining the momentum for vaccine demands, and ensuring the completion of their doses,” Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls, said.

The mall chain has also started its Vax, Shop, & Dine initiative under the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat Program where the private sector aims to boost the country’s COVID-19 vaccine drive.

“Those who got vaccinated may present their COVID-19 vaccination card and a valid ID for them to avail of the exclusive shopping and dining deals from over 1,500 participating stores and restaurants at SM Supermalls from June 15 to September 30, 2021,” shared Tan.

As of this writing, the number of participating SM malls continues to grow nationwide from its current 56 venues. Other malls will be activated once vaccines in some areas have arrived and become available. SM also launched the Giga Vaccination Center of Pasay City at the Mall of Asia in May and the Mega Vaccination Center of Mandaluyong in SM Megamall this June which since then has accommodated more than 2,000 persons a day.

To date, as part of its #SafeMalling campaign, 49 malls have been awarded Safety Seals by their LGUs and the IATF. The Safety Seal Certification, which is being rolled out nationwide, is given to establishments compliant with public health standards set by the government and uses or integrates its contract tracing with StaySafe.ph.

“We will continue providing the necessary support to the country’s vaccination drive to help reduce hesitancy and to strengthen willingness amongst Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With our collaborative effort, we will be able to realize our goal of achieving herd immunity by year-end and bouncing back stronger and better in this pandemic,” Tan concluded.

To know more about SM Supermalls’ efforts to combat COVID-19, bookmark www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on social media.