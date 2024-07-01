Over 4 million Filipinos have registered to vote for the 2024 midterm elections, according to a report from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

As of June 26, Comelec data indicates that 4,057,001 applications have been processed since voter registration resumed on February 12. Of these applicants, 2,093,011 are female and 1,963,990 are male.

In May, Comelec achieved its goal of registering 3 million new voters during the ongoing registration period.

Region 4-A (Calabarzon) was recorded to be the region with the highest number of applicants, which has recorded 696,555 registrants (361,671 females and 334,884 males). The National Capital Region follows with 561,714 registrants (304,534 females and 257,180 males), and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 477,016 registrants (246,218 females and 230,798 males).

The Cordillera Administrative Region has the fewest registrants, with a total of 53,778 (28,224 females and 25,554 males).

Voter registration, as well as processing applications for transfer of registration, corrections or changes in registration records, reactivation of records, inclusion of records, reinstatement of names on the voter list, and the transfer of registration records from foreign service posts to local addresses is available from Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at all Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) nationwide.

Registration period lasts until September 30.